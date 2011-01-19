Sneakers for Every Type of Workout
Free XT Quick Fit+ by Nike
If you love high-impact classes at the gym, then this is the shoe for you. Rubber pods on the soles provide great traction, while the sleek upper has limited stitching for better flexibility.
Great for: Cross training
To buy: $54, shoebacca.com.
Sausalito Sneakers by Ahnu
The streamlined, lightweight construction of this back-to-basics shoe is equally suited for walks of the leisurely and fast-paced variety.
Great for: Walking
To buy: $90, shoesjs.com.
New Balance 850
This style boasts New Balance’s unique balance board technology, which has a rounded outsole that forces you to engage your core while you walk. The result? You’re bound to tone more muscles and burn extra calories whenever you wear them.
Great for: Walking
To buy: $60, shopnewbalance.com.
EasyTone Reenew by Reebok
Focus on strengthening your butt, hamstrings, and calves with this toning sneaker. The balanced-ball pods on the soles are specifically designed to challenge lower-body muscles.
Great for: Walking
To buy: $100, reebok.com.
Forward Fulcrum Ride by Karhu
Engineered by Finland’s premier running brand since 1916, this lightweight shoe is smartly designed to promote forward momentum as you jog. A cupped midfoot keeps you secure, while the seamless mesh is highly breathable.
Great for: Running
To buy: $115, karhu.com.
ProGrid Kinvara by Saucony
So light and airy, this trainer won’t hold you back. Designed for neutral arches and best for short runs, the minimal construction is meant to maximize your speed.
Great for: Running
To buy: $90, saucony.com.
The Ravenna by Brooks
This shoe goes the extra mile in terms of what long-distance runners really need. A stabilizer just under the arch provides the perfect amount of support, and the biodegradable sole offers cushioning in the heel and forefoot.
Great for: Running
To buy: $65, brooksrunning.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month