6 Easy Resistance Band Exercises to Give Your Whole Body a Workout

When gyms are less frequented and workout studios aren't offering as many classes, it might be time to try some new at-home workouts—like a resistance band workout or a stairs workout. Resistance band workouts consist of a series of exercises completed with stretchy, elastic exercise or resistance bands. Resistance band exercises can work arms, legs, abs, and more: Consider it a full-body workout, with only a resistance band (or a few) as equipment.

For those just learning how to start working out, resistance band exercises for beginners—paired with stretching exercises for recovery—can be a great place to start. Resistance band workouts are low-impact, which can protect joints, and resistance bands themselves are affordable, easy to find, and even easier to store.

Resistance band workouts can include a range of exercises working a variety of body parts, making it an effective workout whether you have a home gym or are using your living room as a workout space. Workout videos can help as you're learning to master the exercises, but you can also use these clear, simple diagrams to learn a few resistance band moves to help you get started. From a resistance band lunge to squats with a chest-working overhead press, these exercises will help you get stronger, one move at a time.