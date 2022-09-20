5 Hip Mobility Exercises for Stronger, Pain-Free Hips

Having tight hips is a common complaint, especially among adults who find themselves in a seated position for extended periods of time—a posture that can cause the hip flexor muscles to become short and stiff. Adults—women, in particular—also tend to hold a "tremendous amount of stress in [their] hips," says Stefanie Corgel, certified strength and conditioning coach and group fitness instructor in Los Angeles.

That's why it's important not only to stretch your hips, but to do active hip exercises to improve strength, flexibility, and mobility. What's the difference between a hip stretch and a hip exercise, and between hip flexibility versus mobility? A simple distinction: think passive versus active. "Hip flexibility is defined as length through range of motion while mobility points to more targeted strength and control of the muscle as it completes a movement pattern," Corgel explains.

Mobility is just as important as flexibility, especially as you age. All of the activities you love doing—walking, cycling, dancing, or playing with your kids and pets—require joint mobility as a foundation. "Over time, if joints lack mobility, your performance and ability to improve is greatly inhibited," Corgel says. The less you move, use, and strengthen certain body parts, the less likely they are to work optimally. This can also cause you to experience more aches and pains from everyday activities (even from just sitting!).

To keep your hips (and their surrounding muscles) strong and mobile, Corgel shares five hip exercises you can do anytime. Spend five to 10 minutes working through these hip-specific mobility exercises daily, and you'll start to notice improved range of motion and hopefully less hip and lower back pain (which often stems from tight hips!) pretty quickly.