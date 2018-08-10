Works: glutes, legs

A. Start standing just in front of a chair with feet wider than hips and legs slightly turned out. Shift weight to heels and lift toes. Bend knees, lowering hips to a squat so they hover just above the chair. Keep chest high.

B. Quickly straighten legs and come onto balls of feet. At the same time, extend arms overhead. That's one rep. Do 20 reps.