3 Low-Impact Types of Exercise That Relieve Stress While Building Strength

You know walking is good for you—but why, exactly? Turns out, its benefits reach far beyond being a pleasant activity. For one, walking allows your body and mind to relax through increased circulation. Even a brisk, 10-minute walk can improve your mood and calm your body, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. Walking is also low-impact, requires no additional equipment, and can be easily adjusted to suit your intensity preference.

Proper walking form is important not only for injury prevention, but for results. Here, a few key walking pointers from Nicole Simonin, a personal trainer and ACE-certified health and fitness coach.

Engage your core and glutes.

Many people complain of low back pain when walking. One good way to fix this is to “pull your navel in towards your spine and squeeze your glutes,” Simonin says.

Mind your feet.

Foot position is also important when walking. “If you look down and your toes are pointing out to the sides (duck walking), you’re probably going to experience knee pain at some point,” Simonin explains. “Bringing those toes in so they’re facing in the direction you are going will help with aligning your body for better movement.”

Keep your head and neck aligned.

To reduce any forward hunching posture that can lead to neck pain, keep your head up and eyes forward while walking, recommends Harvard Health (that means try not to look down at your phone!).

Always wear the right shoes.

It’s imperative to get yourself sturdy shoes for walking and to make sure yours are no more than 6 to 8 months old, says Staci Alden, group fitness director at PRO Sports Club in Seattle. “Even with the best walking form, if your shoes aren’t right, then unfortunately form alone won’t help,” she says. (Think you might be wearing the wrong shoes for your workout? Here’s how to tell—and how to find the right pair.)

