Everything in Target's New Activewear Line Is Less Than $45
Target
Not like we need another excuse to go shopping at Target, but with the most recent launch of their new athleisure and activewear line, JoyLab, it’s definitely going to be harder than ever to resist. The highly anticipated performance-wear line is comprised of pieces meant to take you from barre to brunch and everywhere in between and trust us when we say—you’re going to want every. single. piece.
Not only is the new collection full of cute, affordable and trendy athleisure pieces ranging from $14.99 to $44.99, but it’s also size inclusive with sizes ranging from XS to 4X. We’re chalking this up as another amazing win for size inclusivity in the world of fashion and curvy women everywhere.
Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite pieces and more from the new collection!
JoyLab Floral Set
Target
To buy: Bra, $21; target.com, Leggings, $27; target.com.
JoyLab Bag
Target
To buy: $35; target.com.
JoyLab Colorblock Set
Target
To buy: Bra, $20; target.com. Leggings, $30; target.com.
JoyLab Dance Bodysuit
Target
To buy: $25; target.com.
JoyLab Polka Dot Sweater
Target
To buy: $30; target.com.