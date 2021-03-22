6 Simple Yoga Stretches That Melt Away Muscle Tension

“Cat/cow stretch massages the muscles of the back, improves spinal flexibility, relieves lower back tension, calms the nervous system, and improves circulation,” McDonald says. She adds that it's important not to rush or force this pose—just flow easily and naturally with the breath.

How to do it: Start on your hands and knees. Inhale, tuck your chin in toward your chest, tuck your tailbone under, and round your back up. Exhale, lift your head and flatten or slightly arch your back. That’s one breath cycle—repeat four to six times.