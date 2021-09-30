The Mind-Body Benefits of Qi Gong—an Ancient, Meditative Movement Practice

How to Practice Qi Gong

Qi gong can be practiced in a group setting or individually. There are classes held across the country although they're slightly more difficult to find than yoga classes (you can search for certified teachers on the National Qigong Association website) or you can practice at home. There are plenty of available videos and courses online to help you get started. Most qi gong instructors will take the time to walk you through the simple movements and breathing techniques so you can catch on quickly. Wearing workout clothes or even loose clothing (whichever is more comfortable) is really the only thing you need to do to prepare for a class.

The beauty of qi gong is that it can be practiced anywhere at any time. However, you may see added benefits if you do it outside. "Morning light exposure on your eyeballs is really helpful for those struggling with sleep," says Sunjya Schweig, MD, founder of the California Center for Functional Medicine. "When you do it outside you'll feel a different level of connection, as well when you do movements that pull up energy from the earth."

Qi gong is a relatively safe practice (but always check with your doctor first if you do have health issues) and gentle on the joints, which is why it's popular to see the elderly population practicing in China and abroad. It's great, too, for those with limited mobility who may be worried about injury from yoga or more intense exercise.

However, don't be alarmed if you may feel a slight headache or a bit of nausea when you first start out. "When you are doing this, you may feel energy in certain areas," says Wasfie. This especially happens if that area of the body may be feeling less than optimal. "If so, back off a little bit and go slower."

How often should you practice? Five to 10 minutes daily is all you need at first to start feeling the benefits of qi gong. Of course, if you can't squeeze it in daily, you can still see some benefits. "Just breathing and moving can really make a difference," says Wasfie.

Similar to yoga, there are multiple types of qi gong practices, but they all involve gentle movement and focused, intentional breathing. Practitioners like Wasfie even use it in their acupuncture practice to further target certain body parts. Teachers must complete a certain number of hours of training in order to become certified.

There are certain forms of qi gong designed to target particular body parts. Wasfie often works with her clients with what's known as the Six Healing Sounds. Each sound targets a different body part with a certain way of breathing, movement and mantra. For instance, targeting the lungs you'll breath out with a "sssssss" breath (think like a snake or radiator), breathing out judgment, grief, and clinging, and breathing in self-worth and detachment. The goal is to release the stressors and bring in positivity. This helpful video on the Six Healing Sounds of Qigong will give you even more of an idea of how this works.