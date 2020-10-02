3 Gentle Stretches for Upper Back and Neck Pain From All Those Hours of Sitting (and Stress)

(A) Lie on one side with the top leg bent over the bottom leg (bottom leg is straightened, but relaxed).

(B) Hold the top leg down with the bottom hand.

(C) Relax the head (place a pillow underneath, if needed).

(D) Inhale and gently reach the top arm and shoulder blade forward.

(E) Exhale and slowly open the top arm across and behind you (as if your arm is the cover of a book being opened).

(F) Bring the top arm back in front of you (closing the book).

Repeat for 10 to 15 reps on each side.