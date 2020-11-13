How You Stretch Matters—Avoid These 7 Common Mistakes to Stay Limber and Injury-Free

It’s a no brainer that you have to use proper technique if you want to get the most from your stretches. Good technique is also crucial for helping you avoid injury. Two stretches that people often get wrong, Morris says, are forward fold and standing quadricep stretch. With the forward fold stretch, you’re meant to fold from the hips and let your body hang toward the ground, stretching your hamstrings and back. But many people have a tendency to look up versus down; instead, let your head and neck relax completely and heavily. In the standing quad stretch, many people move their knee too far away from the midline of the body; instead, keep that flexed knee in line with your hip and stand your trunk up straight.

