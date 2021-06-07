Restorative Yoga Is All About Relieving Stress With Gentle Stretches—Here Are 6 Beginner Poses to Try

For someone who's never practiced yoga, the thought of contorting yourself may be far from your idea of relaxation and restoration. But don't be fooled—there are several different types of yoga, and it can look different depending on the modality. While you can always try a more intense, accelerated and strenuous form of yoga to get your heart rate up and muscles working (in other words, you can always practice yoga as a workout), the practice of restorative yoga is a slightly different type of yoga that may be just the right prescription for mental catharsis, muscle relaxation, and stress relief.

What Is Restorative Yoga?

Restorative yoga is a slower, more restful and more passive approach to yoga that's meant to melt away muscle tension, create space in the body, and alleviate stress. Though restorative yoga is rooted in the same discipline and includes many of the familiar and fundamental poses held during other types of yoga, the intention is a bit different: Restorative yoga is less about building strength or working up a sweat than it is about deep mental and physical relaxation. So during a typical session of restorative yoga, either at home or an in-person class, you'll likely hold just a few—often very few—tension-relieving stretches and positions for longer than you might for, say, energizing vinyasa yoga (which flows from pose to pose more fluidly and quickly). You'll likely pay close attention to the breath while maintaining one pose: breathing deeply into each stretch, decompressing tense areas, focusing on what you feel and think, and cultivating a connection between brain, breath, and body. Restorative yoga often incorporates helpful props—such as yoga blocks or bricks, pillows or bolsters, or a blanket or towel—that support the body in various poses. You might also use straps or bands to help hold, lengthen, or deepen specific stretches.

Restorative Yoga Benefits

Rojas says that restorative yoga, specifically, can help both the body and mind. "Yoga helps regulate the nervous system," she explains. "That's the key to regulating your emotions, reducing cortisol levels (the stress hormone), and lowering blood pressure and heart rate, which alleviates the nervous system and [helps you develop] a more effective stress response over time. "

As a psychotherapist and advisory member for Hope for Depression Research Foundation, she recognizes movement as a way to alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression. "Since the body stores stress in common areas like the neck, shoulder, and hips, yoga helps with stretching and opening up these areas to release stored stress," She explains. "It also eases chronic pain, which can be a symptom of trauma." Some examples of chronic pain are frequent headaches, low back pain, and nerve damage.

What to Expect if You're Just Starting Out

Restorative yoga is wonderful for both true yoga beginners and more seasoned practitioners—everyone benefits from weaving low-impact, low-intensity movement into their fitness routine. If you are a novice and just starting out with restorative yoga, Gina Ward, a certified yoga instructor and leadership coach at Shift2Lead, says it's important to recognize that different postures may bring out different reactions in different people. And don't be alarmed: They may even induce some momentary stress for some—it seems counterintuitive, but it's totally normal.

"Any type of backbend or heart opener [pose] exposes the chest and gets the nervous system going in the opposite direction than it's used to going," she says. "It's a vulnerable position because you're putting your heart forward, whereas when you're stressed, you kind of hunch your shoulders or [cross] your arms to protect the soft part of your body."

Someone going into a restorative yoga class or at-home practice with a lot on their mind, may struggle through some poses at first, or take a minute to fully execute them and allow their body to open up and relax. For example, Ward says that for a while wheel pose was inaccessible to her. "It wasn't until I had a really good cry one day that I was able to do the wheel. It wasn't actually anything in my body, it was something I needed to move in my mind."

Below are six stress-dissolving, beginner-friendly restorative yoga poses, including three amazing chest openers and one more advanced progression if you're up for a challenge.