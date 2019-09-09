9 Ways to Practice Yoga for Free

Image zoom Getty Images

Yoga is one of the best (and most popular) exercises around these days. It combines the physical benefits of stretching exercises and the mental clarity of meditation apps; depending on what type of yoga you do, regular practice can help you increase flexibility, soothe lingering injuries or aches and pains, strengthen muscles, and boost energy. (And if it gives you an excuse to wear yoga clothes all day in anticipation of your class, all the better.)

Yoga is pretty great: Paying for yoga is pretty pricey. As with most things, paying for classes at a studio will get you specialized attention, tips for improvement, and more—but classes can cost $15 and more per class, which adds up if you’re a regular attendee. If you’re really committed to your practice, going to class at your regular studio is worth the expense, in the same way that paying for a CrossFit membership or a personal trainer is worth every penny because you gain real satisfaction from the experience. If you’re new to yoga, though, or just want to fit in a quick flow between errands, sometimes free yoga is the best option.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options for free yoga, especially if you’re new to the practice or have a flexible schedule. (More advanced yogis or those with tight schedules will most often be better off paying for classes that fit their needs.) You just need yoga-appropriate clothes and a basic mat—no specialty hot yoga mat required—because many free yoga classes will ask that you bring your own mat and props.

With these free yoga options, you can attend in-person classes or practice in the comfort of your own home with free yoga videos and free yoga apps; you’ll quickly figure out which option is best for you. Just note that you get what you pay for: If you don’t like a particular instructor or setting, or wish your free yoga app had more advanced options, it might be time to consider paid classes; if you have old injuries or other conditions that may make yoga very difficult, you might want to start by going to a studio to ensure you’re establishing good habits from the start.

With such a small commitment to get started, you can give yoga a fair shot. Who knows: You might just get hooked.

Free yoga options, online and in-person

Yoga with Adriene

With more than 5 million subscribers, this YouTube channel is one of the best, most reliable options for free yoga videos. Most videos are about 20 minutes long, though there are longer and shorter options, and instructor Adriene is a clear guide through each flow. She has some beginner videos, but this free yoga option might be best for those already familiar with the different poses who want to practice at home between trips to the studio or while on the road. Adriene also offers specific flows centered around pain points, such as back pain, for an engaging alternative to static lower-back stretches.

Lululemon

You know and love it for its nearly unbeatable yoga and workout clothes, but Lululemon also offers a solid collection of free online yoga classes. Videos are led by brand ambassadors and offer a range of styles, including restorative and power yoga. If you’re dying to take an in-person class, check with your local store; many Lululemon locations offer free yoga classes through the Sweat With Us program.

Yoga for Beginners

For a super-simplified, beginner-friendly intro to yoga, try this free yoga app. Yoga for Beginners offers a breakdown of poses plus quick flows to put them all together; there’s even a morning yoga routine to alternate with your morning stretches.

Your local library or community center

Many local governments, recreational programs, and community centers (even your library) offer free classes to residents. Check your city’s official website or ask someone at the community center what’s available; in the spring and summer, there might even be outdoor classes in local parks.

Nike Training Club App

Nike Training Club (NTC) offers a paid membership option, but there are also free workout videos available. There are some yoga options, plus strength training and more—perfect if you want to mix yoga with other exercises for a well-rounded routine.

Tone It Up

For fitness- and toning-specific yoga videos, join the Tone It Up team. The two founders are now verified fitness influencers, with recipes, nutrition plans, an app, and more, but their roots are in solid online workout videos, including yoga options. Most of their videos are focused on toning or sculpting, so they offer a decent workout. Some videos are available for free on the Tone It Up website or YouTube channel, but many more are available with a paid membership on the app, if you particularly like the tone of the videos.

Athleta

Athleta sells reliable, simple yoga-wear that can go to the studio and beyond, but they also offer community events and classes. Types of classes vary by location, but you can check online or at your local store to see what’s available.

Your gym

If you’re already paying for a gym membership, you might be paying for yoga classes and not even know it. Ask about any group exercise classes at your gym’s front desk; chances are, there are a few you can sign up for without tacking on fees to your membership. If you’re a student or professor with access to a campus rec center, the facilities might also offer discounted or free yoga classes; many offer a semester or a year’s worth of unlimited classes for a flat fee.

FitOn

Free, quick, and easy-to-use, the FitOn app offers free yoga videos (and other workout videos) from celebrity instructors. Most videos are relatively quick, perfect for hectic schedules, and they can be streamed onto the TV for a more studio-like experience.