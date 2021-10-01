You Can Do These 7 Easy Yoga Poses Without Leaving Your Chair

One way to move more without even leaving your chair is by doing yoga. While these poses are usually performed on a mat, some yoga stretches and poses can also be modified to be done in a chair (or with a chair). This is perfect for when you're stuck at a desk all day or just need a quick stretch without getting out the yoga mat. The surprise? You'll get many of the same benefits sitting in a chair doing yoga as you would if you were on your mat. "Sitting in a chair will target the muscles in a different way than standing," Parker says. Plus, you'll decrease the likelihood that your body will begin to ache from sitting in one position for extended periods of time.