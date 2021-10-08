If You Get Knee Pain Doing Squats, Here Are 8 Smart Modifications to Try

3 Tweak Your Form

If a squat exercise is causing you knee pain, it could be due to improper posture and form. Making a few small changes while squatting can actually prevent knee pain and protect your joints from more serious injuries, like sprains or tendonitis. Squatting with incorrect posture can cause strains, Dr. Enad says. To avoid these injuries, he suggests not to hunch too far forward during a squat or to stand too stiff, which can cause pain.

"Focus on squatting movements where the hips shift back rather than straight down," says professional strength and conditioning coach Jerry Handley, owner and head coach at Viking Performance Training. Dr. Enad adds that "good form should feel like you're going to sit down into a chair behind you, leading with your buttocks, but staying well-balanced with good posture."

Sending your hips back instead of straight down helps your shins remain vertical, Handley explains, while also minimizing stress to the knee. Keeping the pressure more on your heels while squatting (with the heel and midfoot taking most of the weight) rather than pressing forward to the toes can also alleviate knee pain.

Another major step you can take when it comes to modifying your squat posture is to ensure your knees are pointing in the same direction as your toes as they bend. "People get in trouble when their knees are not rotated to face the same direction as the toes," Hadley says. "They're most commonly rotated too far inward." This, he adds, can cause injuries to knee ligaments.

RELATED: 4 Stretches You Probably Didn't Know Could Ease Back Pain