Problem-Solvers for Home Exercise
For Limited Spaces
You can transform even the area between your TV and coffee table into a fully functional gym with compact items that stash away after you’ve finished your workout.
Jump Rope
Inexpensive and lightweight, a jump rope is one of the easiest tools for high-intensity cardio. Ball bearings help this adjustable rope turn smoothly.
To buy: GoFit Speed Rope, $8, amazon.com.
Resistance Tubing
This set of resistance tubes, used for full-body strength training, offers three resistance levels: light, medium, and heavy. Padded handles ensure proper grip, which will help you to maintain good form. The kit includes a workout DVD.
To buy: Natural Fitness Adjustable Resistance Tube Kit, $26, naturalfitness.com.
Yoga Mat
A yoga mat will help keep you stable during stretching and core-strengthening moves, such as planks—crucial so you won’t use the wrong muscles to stay balanced and expose yourself to injury. The Yoga Accessories mat is extra long and extra thick.
To buy: 1/4” Extra Thick Deluxe Yoga Mat, $17, yogaaccessories.com.
DVDs
The advantages of a DVD: For little money, you get a workout with a top trainer right in your home. The Biggest Loser Workout offers a few high-intensity cardio and interval-training routines, plus warm-up and cool-down exercises.
To buy: The Biggest Loser Workout, Vol. 1, $12, amazon.com.
For Big Spaces
Outfitting a larger home gym will be costly on the front end, but you’ll save over time—no more monthly dues.
Stability Ball
Your core muscles are engaged with every exercise you do on a stability ball—crunches, biceps curls, incline push-ups—so for improving balance, flexibility, and strength, it can’t be beat. (A 65-centimenter ball is right for most people; go with 55 if you’re short, 75 if you’re very tall.) This one from Resist-A-Ball comes packaged with an exercise guide and workout DVD.
To buy: Core Strength Package, $49, resistaball.com.
Dumbbells
Challenge your muscles and vary your workouts with a set of dumbbells in various weights. Start with a basic range (say, 5-, 9- or 10-, and 15-pound dumbbells) and increase the heft as you get stronger. A soft neoprene coating makes these weights—sold individually—easy to grip, even when your palms get sweaty.
To buy: Neoprene Dumbbell, from $2, amazon.com.
Weight Bench
Get even more mileage out of your dumbbells by investing in an adjustable weight bench, which allows for a greater range of motion when doing exercises like chest presses and flyes. A leg-curl attachment and arm-curl pad let you hit a multitude of muscles.
To buy: Marcy Olympic Bench, $230, sportsauthority.com.
Recumbent Bike
A big piece of cardio equipment—a recumbent bike or treadmill—will undeniably be pricey, but it’s an important investment (so long as you actually use it). Be sure it has a sturdy steel frame and can be adjusted (seat height, incline, and so on) to maximize comfort. The standout features on this model: an assortment of preprogrammed workouts and a built-in “personal trainer” that coaches you through them.
To buy: ProForm XP 400R Recumbent Exercise Bike, $200, sears.com.
