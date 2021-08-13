6 Unexpected Benefits of Doing Planks (Beyond Building Core Strength), According to Personal Trainers

1 Planks strengthen the entire body.

Love multitasking moves? Target multiple muscles at once by doing planks. For starters, the plank works your glutes and quads, according to Candace Rhodes, personal trainer and founder of Rhodes to Strength. These muscles play a vital role in propelling you forward, which is extra helpful if you're a runner. Strong glutes and quads also stabilize the pelvis and knees, respectively, helping you move comfortably during exercise and daily activities.

The plank also targets your shoulders, arms, and core, aka the main stabilizer of your body, says Ashley Dean, personal trainer and founder of Apartment 3R. "When [you're] in a plank, your spine is in a neutral position," she explains. This forces the core muscles to engage and provide stability, ultimately making them stronger.