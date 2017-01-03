The Easy Fitness Resolution That Can Save You Thousands

This article originally appeared on Money.

Now that the hangover’s faded, here’s some inspiration to stick to at least one of the resolutions you’re just remembering you made for 2017: Not only is working out good for your waistline, it’s good for your bottom line as well.

A recent study found that moderate exercise for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, is enough to save you thousands per year in medical costs.

The study, published in September in the Journal of the American Heart Association, analyzed the health care expenditures of over 26,000 people over the course of a year, divided into those who were sedentary and those who participated in moderate activity (such as brisk walking or raking leaves) and vigorous activity (such as running). It found that those who moved for at least 30 minutes a day, five times a week spent $2,500 less in health care expenses related to heart disease than those who were not active. And since this study focused on expenses related to cardiovascular disease, overall savings could be significantly higher than that.

It’s far from the first study that’s connected inactivity to higher medical costs (standing desks are—were?—a thing for a reason, after all).

As MONEY has previously written, the financial benefits extend beyond health care savings. A researcher linked regular exercise to a 9% boost in pay, on average, likely thanks to “improved energy levels, mental acuity, and mood.” Separate research published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine posits those who workout at least three times a week are more productive in the office.

Still, more research indicates that overweight job applicants receive lower pay and are thought to have less leadership potential.

“Take charge of your body, and it will have more of an impact than you would think on your finances, your psyche, and your overall quality of life,” Ron Mastrogiovanni, founder and CEO of HealthView Services, told MONEY a few months ago.