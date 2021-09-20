Muscle Rollers Really Are Effective—Here's How Roll Properly to Relieve Soreness and Avoid Injury

Muscle Rolling Dos and Don'ts

A general rule of thumb is to roll 1 inch per second to help you identify your trigger points. "Your trigger point will be a tender spot and discomfort should increase while rolling over this area," says Hodges. "Once you have identified your trigger point, try to maintain constant pressure over the area for at least 30 seconds while slowly breathing. Breathing slowly promotes tissue relaxation by incorporating your parasympathetic nervous system."

It's important not to roll over an area for too long or you might experience bruising. "Rolling out can do more harm than good when rolling over the wrong areas such as your IT bands, low back, and rolling directly over a joint or bone," says Hodges.

"Another common mistake when rolling is not rolling from the origin of the muscle and progressing to its insertion," he adds. "A simpler way is to start by rolling a muscle in the area closest to your core, and roll away from the area."

No matter what muscle rolling tool or technique you opt for, the single biggest factor to determine efficacy will be how consistent you are with the practice. Foam rolling isn't something you can do once and expect to see results. It needs to be done, ideally, every day. "It doesn't have to be long," says Brannigan. "It can be five minutes. It's best to do a little every day rather than an hour of rolling once per week."

RELATED: 4 Self-Massage Techniques That Can Help You Relax at Home