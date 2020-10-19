3 Glute-Strengthening Exercises to Try if You're Sick of Squats
A physical therapist shares three of her favorite at-home moves for strong and stable glutes.
If you’ve been doing what you can to get some exercise at home these past few months, you’re doing a good thing. A regular exercise routine is a healthy, stress-busting way to cope with the times, as well as the key to keeping your body feeling strong, stable, and pain-free. Making sure to move and activate key muscles every day in some capacity is especially important for people who have to sit for long periods of time—aka anyone with a desk job. And one of the most important muscle groups not to neglect is the glutes (yep, your booty is made up of several glute muscles that all work together and deserve regular attention).
“Glutes help to control the axis point of the body: our hips,” explains Jennifer Esquer, PT, DPT, a physical therapist, influencer, and creator of The Mobility Method and The Optimal Body. “To move better through our hips, we need strong, active glutes.” Because this set of muscles is so structurally essential, weak glutes—most commonly resulting from inactivity, poor posture, and sitting for prolonged periods without breaks—can be detrimental for several reasons. Essentially, when the glutes aren’t properly strong enough—or in some cases, kind of turn off—other muscle groups step in to compensate. That sounds nice of them, but unfortunately, it starts to do more harm than good.
“It’s very common for the low back, quadriceps, or hip flexors to start taking over when the glutes haven't been given enough love to really activate,” Esquer says. “If you're feeling more tension and pressure through the front of your legs and hips, and also in the low back, it might be time for some more glute strengthening exercises.” But even if you're not experiencing pain or weakness in these areas, keeping your glutes in good shape is a great way to prevent it down the line and stay strong every day.
Esquer takes us through three great glute exercises besides squats that you can do at home—the only equipment you technically need is a sturdy chair and a mat if you’re dealing with a hard floor. These moves are low impact and easy on the knees so you can feel safe while working through them. Get the step-by-step instructions below, then watch Esquer's demo video above for visual cues and tips on proper form.
A) Position shoulder blades on the edge of a chair with feet on the floor in front: make sure shoulder blades are fully supported by the chair edge, heels are lined up directly under knees, and core is engaged.
B) Lower your butt toward the floor, keeping the rib cage down, core tight, chin tucked in, and pelvis tucked under.
C) Be careful not to arch your back on the way down.
D) Squeeze glutes and lift back up to starting position, making sure your body presses up in one movement.
Repeat 5 to 10 times.
A) Stand in front of a chair edge, facing away from chair.
B) Bring one foot behind you and place it to rest on the chair edge, keeping the other foot on the ground in a lunge position.
C) Lower your back knee to the floor, keeping hips in line with shoulders, and chest slightly forward as you squat (see the video above for a full tutorial).
D) Front knee should always stay directly over your front ankle as you lower, so adjust how far you stand from the chair edge, if needed.
Repeat 10 times on each side.
A) Lie on the floor with legs bent so knees are directly above ankles.
B) Keep rib cage down and together, tuck tailbone under, and squeeze glutes as you lift hips up to a half-bridge position.
C) Keep squeezing glutes and walk feet out in small "steps" one at a time, without letting the hips move, rock, or dip down.
D) Walk out until you can't keep your entire foot on the ground; once you're far enough out and it feels like your toe will lift, walk the feet back to under knees.
Repeat 10 times, alternating starting foot.
RELATED: You Can Do This Stairs Workout in 15 Minutes—at Home