3 Glute-Strengthening Exercises to Try if You're Sick of Squats

A) Position shoulder blades on the edge of a chair with feet on the floor in front: make sure shoulder blades are fully supported by the chair edge, heels are lined up directly under knees, and core is engaged.

B) Lower your butt toward the floor, keeping the rib cage down, core tight, chin tucked in, and pelvis tucked under.

C) Be careful not to arch your back on the way down.

D) Squeeze glutes and lift back up to starting position, making sure your body presses up in one movement.

Repeat 5 to 10 times.