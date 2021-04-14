7 Easy Ways to Get Even More Out of Your Walks

Every week, write down your weekly walking schedule. “Having a plan and intention will help you achieve your goals,” Friberg says. For instance, Monday you might do an interval walk; Tuesday could be a light walk with a friend; Wednesday might be a steady-state walk for 45 minutes; while Thursday might be an awe walk where you practice mindfulness by shifting your attention to the external (here are some tips to practice mindful walking). It can be as short as 15 minutes and just involves taking in your surroundings in a way that you key in on what you’re seeing, smelling, and even touching. As you do this, take a few breaths to center yourself and then take in your surroundings with awe. “Awe and walking produce happy hormones, so when you put them together, you get a double boost,” she says. Close out the week on Friday with a music walk where you match your pace to the beat of the music.

