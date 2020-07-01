10 Must-Follow Strategies for Preventing Injuries While Working Out at Home

Nobody’s saying exercise isn’t good for you—it is. But exercise doesn’t come without risks, namely injuries. While you can get hurt anywhere, even at the gym, injuries at home from at-home workout videos, makeshift cardio sessions, and other gym-free exercises have been trending during the recent stay-at-home orders and gym closures. Case in point: Google searches in May for knee pain were up 471 percent and sprained ankles up 267 percent, according to a study on Brits by fit4thefight.

Don’t blame the exercise: Blame two common mistakes people often make while exercising at home. “These injuries were probably caused by people who weren’t previously exercising and people not exercising at the appropriate intensity, duration, or frequency,” says Mecayla Froerer, director of iFit training and a NASM-certified personal trainer in Logan, Ut., adding that injury doesn’t discriminate. Whether you’re new to exercise or have been exercising for years, injury is always a possibility.

While any activity can cause injury, some exercises do have higher injury rates than others, especially if you’re just learning how to start working out or are getting back into exercise after years of inactivity. They include running, which is stressful on the joints; strength training, in which improper form and weights that are too heavy can strain the muscles; and yoga, as shoulder and wrist injuries are common, says Mimi Secor, DNP, nurse practitioner, author, and health and fitness advocate in Onset, Mass.

So how do you cut that injury risk, especially if you’re logging more sweat sessions at home? Follow these 10 strategies.