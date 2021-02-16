Is High-Intensity Exercise Always Best? Here's How to Determine the Healthiest Level of Activity for You

Knowing all this, the next step is to calculate your maximum heart rate (MHR): the highest point of intensity that you should be achieving during exercise.

“Exercise intensity is calculated as a percentage of your maximum heart rate during physical activity,” says Ben Walker, a personal trainer and owner of Anywhere Fitness in Dublin, Ireland. “The higher the percentage, the harder your body is working.”

To determine what your body’s maximum heart rate should be, subtract your age from 220.

For instance, if you’re 40 years old, your estimated MHR would be about 180 beats per minute. Now, once you know your personal MHR, you can use it to measure how many beats you should be striving for during activities, depending on their intensity. Here’s a breakdown:

Low intensity is calculated as working at about 30 to 50 percent of your MHR. Multiply your MHR by .30 and then .50 to determine your heart rate range, Walker says.

Sticking with the example above, if you’re 40 years old with an estimated MHR of about 180 beats per minute, multiply 180 by .30 (=54) and then .50 (=90). The result? A hypothetical, healthy 40-year-old’s heart rate should remain roughly between 54 and 90 beats per minute when engaging in low-intensity exercise. Low-exertion aerobic activity can often involves moving repetitively at a slower, steadier pace: casual walking (where you can still hold a conversation), light yoga, biking at low-resistance, or leisurely swimming laps. You’re moving, but you’re not huffing and puffing.

With moderate-intensity aerobic movement, your heart will work a bit harder—though not at max capacity—at roughly 50 to 70 percent of your MHR. Common activities include brisk walking or hiking, aerobic dancing, doubles tennis, cycling (slower than 10 miles per hour, according to the American Heart Association), and even vigorous yard- or housework.

Finally, high intensity means you’re training at 75 to 100 percent of your MHR (the average 40-year-old’s heart should be pumping at 135 to 180 beats per minute). This vigorous type of movement often involves short, quick-burst exercises where you’re fast off the mark, Walker says. You should be working hard, breathing rapidly and heavily, getting sweaty, and unable to sustain a conversation. You might, for instance, be jumping rope, running the stairs, doing a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout, playing singles tennis, running, or cycling 10 miles per hour or faster.

