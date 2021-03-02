Exercise Is Essential for a Strong Immune System—These Health Experts Explain How Movement Can Boost Immunity

“Regular moderate-intensity activity improves immune function through a number of mechanisms,” says Sean Heffron, MD, of NYU Langone School of Medicine, who focuses on the importance of physical activity in his preventative cardiology practice.

He explains that getting moving can be beneficial on both a short- and long-term basis. “Muscle contractions elicit cytokine release (as well as myokines) which act to regulate immune cell activity. Catecholamine release also stimulates the ‘deployment’ of lymphocytes (white blood cells that are one of the main types of immune cells) to peripheral tissues for surveillance. This occurs with every bout of exercise.” That seems like sound reasoning to squeeze your sweat session into your daily schedule.

Dr. Heffron goes on to describe how that workout is also the gift that keeps on giving, long-term. “On a more chronic basis, aerobic exercise stimulates progenitor cells in the bone marrow to produce lymphocytes while increasing turnover of older cells—a kind of ‘recycling’ phenomenon,” he says.

The combination of these activities lead to a more robust and active immune system which, according to Dr. Heffron, could help not only fend off disease, but may even enhance the immune response to vaccination, since vaccines essentially imitate an infection to help your body learn how to protect itself.

Brigid Titgemeier, MS, RDN, LD, IFNCP, founder of Being Brigid Functional Nutrition, breaks things down into even simpler terms. “The body was designed to move! Moderate exercise and movement at least five days per week has been shown to support the immune system, lower inflammation, improve blood sugar regulation, aid in [maintaining a healthy] weight, and promote longevity.”

Both experts agree that exercise can help delay and limit inflammation in the body, which Dr. Heffron refers to as “inflamm-aging: age-associated increase in systemic inflammation which contributes to myriad conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, neurodegeneration, and cancer.” Tigemeier cites early research showing that consistent exercise helps to improve immune surveillance against pathogens and can have an anti-inflammatory response.