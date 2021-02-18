How Cold Is Too Cold to Exercise Outside? Here's How to Stay Safe and Warm During Winter Workouts

If you love to exercise outside, a bout of cold weather shouldn't always mean you need to move your workout indoors. There's nothing more invigorating than embracing the chilly temps and enjoying a brisk winter walk, hike, or jog. (In fact, regular exercise and outdoor time are both proven ways to kick the winter blues—so combining them just makes sense.) While gyms are closed and getting fresh air is more important than ever while we're stuck at home these days, being active in icy temps comes with a few caveats, and it's important to know your body's limits.

How Cold Is Too Cold to Get Moving Outdoors?

You don't have to be a meteorologist to know when to raincheck your outdoor workouts—good judgment is often the best overall approach, and you should limit outdoor activities to about 30 minutes or less in extreme cold.

According to the Mayo Clinic, if the temperature falls below 0 degrees Fahrenheit or the wind chill is extreme (minus 25 degrees), you should skip your outdoor workout. If you have heart issues, cold weather exercise can strain your heart, forcing it to beat faster to maintain circulation and causing your blood pressure to rise. The American Heart Association cautions that heart failure is the most common cause of hypothermia-related deaths and recommends taking frequent breaks so as not to overtax the heart. Extremely cold temps can also put strain on your lungs—you may notice coughing, wheezing, and tightness in the chest when being active outside in frigid air (wearing a scarf over your nose and mouth to warm up the air you're breathing can help with this).

Risks to Watch Out For

Awareness of potential problems is key—frostbite, frostnip, and hypothermia are three common cold-weather conditions to know about if you like to exercise outdoors. Frostnip is essentially a milder form of frostbite that's also caused by continued exposure to cold air and can result in numbness or tingling in the exposed area. It's more of a superficial skin irritation, often with redness, but it won't cause a lasting problem or damage—go inside, get warm, and you'll be OK. Frostbite is actual damage to the skin and tissues underneath your skin from exposure to freezing air, usually affecting smaller, exposed areas of the body, like fingers and toes. If you see white patches on your skin or start to feel pain, it's time to head inside, advises William O. Roberts, MD, a professor and director of program in sports medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Numbness is a typical early symptom of both frostnip and frostbite that shouldn't be ignored. "Numbness in the extremities, fingers or toes, is an indication that blood is not reaching those areas," explains Pete McCall, a certified strength and conditioning specialist, host of the All About Fitness podcast, and author of Smarter Workouts: The Science of Exercise Made Simple. "During cold exposure, the body will send more blood to protect vital organs and reduce circulation at the extremities." This can be serious, so if you suspect frostbite, it's wise to see a doctor.

Hypothermia is another serious condition (in severe cases, a medical emergency that can actually be deadly) that occurs when your body temperature drops below 95-degrees Fahrenheit due to prolonged exposure to freezing air or freezing water (normal body temp is around 98.6). Essentially, your body is losing heat faster than it can produce it. Hypothermia symptoms include shivering, slurring speech, slow breathing, and mental confusion. If you notice any of these signs, or other unusual symptoms, get medical help ASAP. It sounds extreme, but hypothermia can happen in any cold climate (read: You don't have to be exploring Antarctica to be at risk).