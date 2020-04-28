Is It Better to Work Out in the Morning or Evening? Experts Weigh In

First, some physical health and science research. One of the advantages of morning exercise may be tied to metabolism. In one study in the International Journal of Obesity, individuals who exercised in the morning (before noon) lost more weight than those who exercised after 3 p.m. Other research has also found that 100 minutes of running before breakfast had the largest impact on 24-hour fat oxidation versus splitting the running session into 50 minutes before breakfast and another 50 minutes in the afternoon or running 100 minutes in the afternoon.

“Taken together, these studies suggest that there’s a metabolic difference to performing morning exercise,” Yeckel says. While weight loss is not the be-all and end-all for a fitness routine, it is inevitably tied to exercise and can be a personal health decision, making it important to note. (Someone who is trying not to lose weight, for example, may consider scheduling their daily jog for 5 p.m., rather than 9 a.m.)

But beyond physiological factors, working out in the morning also helps ensure that you move. “By exercising in the morning, you don’t have the opportunity to find an excuse during the day not to exercise since you’ve already done it,” Mickey says. And because exercise can improve cognitive function, which will affect memory, attention, and processing, that morning workout might be more beneficial if you’re then heading to work or school. It might even encourage you to make more health-conscious food choices during the day.

What if you’re training for a fitness event? “Because most of them have an early morning start, it’s recommended that you train at the same time of day that your event would take place, more for practical reasons than it being better to run in the morning,” Mickey says. And while it should go without saying, if you’re exercising outdoors in the warmer months, morning workouts might be a cooler and less humid time of day.

