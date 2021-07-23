How to Choose the Right Workout Based on Your Mood—Whether You're Sad, Tense, or Low on Energy

The best type of workout for when you're feeling overwhelmed.

Maybe it's your to-do list at work or possibly your social calendar—or a combination of both—but sometimes you feel like you've bitten more than you can chew. When this happens, it produces feelings of intense stress and anxiety. To combat these uncomfortable emotions, take a break from intense cardio and instead practice deep breathing and slow, controlled yoga moves, suggests Keith Hodges, a certified personal trainer and the founder of Mind In Muscle Coaching in Los Angeles.

Breathwork on its own—or types of exercise that incorporate breathwork, like yoga, Tai Chi, Pilates, or stretching—can literally help to calm your nervous system, which might be working in overdrive due to external stressors and feelings of overwhelm. "When feeling overwhelmed, our heart rate elevates and can lead to a panic attack for some individuals," he explains. "I recommend breathing exercises during this time."

Best of all, you can do it just about anywhere:

Sit or stand with proper posture. Inhale through your nose for at least three seconds while filling the abdomen with air. Hold your breath for three seconds, then exhale gently and slowly from your mouth. Repeat this breathing exercise until you feel calm and ready to move forward with your day. Take it a step further: Move through a slow yoga sequence while you inhale and exhale.

