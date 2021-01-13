Amazon Has a Secret Section of Discounted Wellness Products

Whether you work from home or go into an office, it's all too easy to get lost in a project and end up sitting still for hours on end. And regardless of your profession, stay-at-home orders and binge-worthy television shows don't make moving around a healthy amount every day any easier. If you're worried about not getting enough exercise, don't sweat it (pardon the pun). Studies show that just a moderate amount of movement can help counteract stationary habits. And Amazon has the tools you need to kick your activity up a notch without spending hundreds of dollars.