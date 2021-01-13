Amazon Has a Secret Section of Discounted Wellness Products

Whether you work from home or go into an office, it's all too easy to get lost in a project and end up sitting still for hours on end. And regardless of your profession, stay-at-home orders and binge-worthy television shows don't make moving around a healthy amount every day any easier. If you're worried about not getting enough exercise, don't sweat it (pardon the pun). Studies show that just a moderate amount of movement can help counteract stationary habits. And Amazon has the tools you need to kick your activity up a notch without spending hundreds of dollars.
Although it's already the middle of January, Amazon is still running plenty of deals in honor of the new year. One of our favorite recent finds is an under-the-radar section filled with discounted activewear, fitness accessories, and sleep aids. It has everything you need to combat a sedentary lifestyle and promote overall health at reasonable prices.
Rather than investing in a pricey, space-consuming treadmill or a stationary bike, stock up on affordable resistance bands or a beginner-friendly yoga kit. Even fitness trackers like this Fitbit smartwatch are marked down. There are plenty of leggings and workout tees on sale, too.
And because leading a healthy lifestyle isn't just about exercising, Amazon's sale includes other wellness products, like sleep masks to help you get a good night's rest and air purifiers to create a clean environment at home.
These cropped leggings come in a few different colors and patterns that you can wear while doing yoga or taking a walk around the block. Amazon shoppers have left them hundreds of five-star reviews and even more perfect ratings. Reviewers say the material “feels like butter” and call them “100 percent squat-proof.” Grab a pair while they’re marked down.
Upgrade basic exercises like squats, push-ups, and leg lifts with this set of five resistance bands. Each color represents a different level of resistance, ranging from light to extra heavy. They’re a great way to make even the quickest of workouts a little more intense.
This light-blocking sleep mask can help you get a better night’s sleep and have the energy needed to move the next day. It’s made of washable cotton and has an adjustable strap to keep it in place throughout the night. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers confirm that it’s a game changer, and one even called it the “best sleeping mask I’ve owned.”
Keep track of your heart rate, steps, sleep habits, and more with Fibit’s Versa Smartwatch. It even has built-in Alexa technology so you can get information hands-free, and it can connect to music streaming services like Spotify and Pandora so you can listen to music on the go. Just make sure to put it on before you start your daily activities.
Whether you’re just getting into yoga or want to upgrade your current setup, this six-piece kit from Amazon has everything you need to flow through sweaty vinyasa classes or do easy stretches at the end of the day. It comes with a ¼ inch-thick mat, a yoga belt, two blocks, two towels, and a carrying bag.
Get a dose of energy-boosting sunlight at any time with this foldable light therapy lamp. It uses UV ray-filtering LED lights for customizable brightness that’s safe on eyes and skin. Amazon shoppers report feeling happier, more relaxed, and focused after using the lamp.
If you have the space for it, an exercise ball like this one can kick your workout routine up a notch by adding another level of stability and balance to your training. You can also use it as an alternative to a traditional office chair to engage muscles and alleviate back pain while seated.
You can never have too many workout tops, and this set of two moisture-wicking shirts comes at a great price. Select your favorite color combination from a variety of options and add them to your digital cart while they’re even more affordable than usual.
This air purifier is ideal for keeping small rooms fresh and clean. Its fabric filter traps larger particles like dust and hair, then a particle filter takes care of dust, pollen, mold, and viruses. Finally, an activated carbon layer eliminates odors and chemicals. Amazon reviewers say it’s quiet and efficient.