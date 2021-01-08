25 Under-$25 Amazon Finds to Make Your New Year Health Goals Easier and Simpler

No matter how ambitious your 2021 health and wellness goals are, they can all be made easier and simpler if you have the right gear on hand.
According to Amazon reviewers, these tried-and-true fitness and wellness products are the way to go, whether you're set on finding an exercise routine you love, drinking more water, eating healthier at home, or there's another goal you have in mind. In fact, thousands of shoppers have given these wellness investments (workout equipment, activewear, kitchen tools, and more) five-star ratings. And here's the best part—everything is under $25.
If healthy eating is top of mind, gadgets like Hamilton Beach's personal smoothie blender and Dash's rapid egg cooker will help you prep nutritious meals and snacks fast. Amazon shoppers also love Brieftons' spiralizer for making veggie-packed dishes and GreaterGoods kitchen scale for calculating correct portions.
Those trying to drink more water and stay hydrated can utilize QuiFit's motivational bottle to better track their intake throughout the day. Savvy Infusion's bottle is another reviewer favorite, which is great for jazzing up your water. The unique option features a built-in infusion basket that holds fruits and herbs to add delicious flavor that you can enjoy at home or on the go.
Another helpful find, the Body Love journal by renowned nutritionist Kelly Leveque, is designed to make all of your wellness goals a bit easier to tackle by giving you a place to plan and track your progress. Plus, this comprehensive workbook will prompt you to think about all areas of wellness, like sleep, stress management, and movement, synergizing your efforts.
The start of a new year is the perfect time to establish new routines, incorporate more self-care, and set new goals—and all of it can be made more manageable and fun with the right investments, so go ahead and start your shopping. These Prime-eligible finds can be at your door in no time!