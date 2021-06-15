Why 10,000 Steps? Here's Where This Daily Fitness Goal Comes From-and Whether It's Worth Following

The history of the 10,000 step rule.

When the 1965 Olympic Summer Games were held in Tokyo, Japan, a professor named Yoshiro Hatano became interested in figuring out the most impactful methods for fighting heart disease and obesity. During his research, he wanted to find a way to calculate the number of calories burned while exercising. Hatano theorized that taking 10,000 steps a day-the equivalent of about five miles-would result in a 20 percent increase in calories burned for the average person, explains Lauren Jenai, the co-founder of CrossFit and founder of Manifest. Hatano then created the 'Manpo-kei,' which was a pedometer-like device to encourage people to get on their feet during the Olympic season when health and fitness were top of mind for many.

"The name itself utilized the Japanese character for 10,000, which resembles a human in motion," Jenai sys. "The popularity of the concept and pedometer continues to this day in Japan."

It has now spread to the U.S. and other countries, becoming the health standard recommended by The World Health Organization, American Heart Association, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To say it was an effective marketing campaign is an understatement, considering an idea born in the 1960s has remained relevant for decades.

