4 Reasons Why Sweating Is Actually Great for You (Besides Cooling You Down)

1 Sweating Is Good for Your Skin

Sweat is known to cool the skin, bring toxins to the surface (some, not all, since detoxing is actually a job for your kidneys), and give the skin a glow, says Dr. Hartman. That luminosity can likely be attributed to the fact that those water droplets seeping out of your pores also act as a moisturizer (and for much less money than your favorite beauty buy). Research even shows that sweating can increase and maintain skin hydration when it comes to some inflammatory skin diseases. Not to mention sweat contains traces of urea, a known humectant.

But do note that despite the benefits of sweating, leaving your skin drenched in sweat for a long time can have the opposite effect. "Allowing excess sweat to sit on the skin, or worse, on the skin and [blocked] by sweaty clothing, can cause acne breakouts, encourage infection, and worsen folliculitis or inflammation of the hair follicles," Dr. Hartman says. "Skin bacteria loves a warm, wet environment and thrives when your skin is hot and wet. These bacteria then accumulate in hair follicles and can cause pus bumps and inflammation that can be itchy, irritating and lead to hyperpigmentation if not treated aggressively."

Long story, short, the act of sweating is good for skin, but be sure to wash your face and body as soon as you can post-sweat to avoid breakouts and other skin irritation.

