A Handy Primer to Prescription Drug Delivery Services

How do they work?

Think of a drug delivery service like any mail order subscription service. After signing up for the service, you can opt to have certain medications delivered right to your door on a routine basis.

"Delivery services work in one of two ways," says Janet Alvarez, executive editor at Wise Bread. "The first is they can be affiliated with your pharmacy: CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart, grocery store pharmacies—any of these now have drug delivery services." Going with a trusted pharmacy to deliver the drugs to you so you don't have to spend time making a regular trip and waiting in line is a great way to start. You already trust your local pharmacy, and now they're happy to bring you your order and save you a trip.

"But then there are also some online pharmacies that purport to cut out the middlemen and give lower prices direct-to-consumer," Alvarez says.

This is where things become fuzzy. You'll want to vet your online pharmacy for safety, prices, and whether they're covered by your insurance company.

"Not all forms of insurance necessarily cover all online pharmacies," Alvarez says. "They will typically cover online programs offered by your traditional companies, but they may not necessarily cover the delivery costs." While shipping costs are usually nominal, a regular $5 to $10 fee could negate the convenience if you're on a tight budget. Look for sites that offer free shipping or free shipping on minimum purchases.