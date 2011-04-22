How to Safely Buy Prescription Drugs Online

This article originally appeared on LearnVest.com.



Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll.



There isn’t anything you can’t get on the Internet anymore—and for a lot less (though we’ll take our chances on the last of the trio before the other two).



As for the drugs (doctor-approved, not the other kind), prescription medications can really add up, so it’s no wonder that online pharmacies have grown in popularity over the past 10 years.



Granted, shopping at an online pharmacy sounds dodgy because it’s harder to get a sense of who’s dealing. And some suspicion is warranted: In 2010, the production and selling of counterfeit drugs was estimated to be a $75 billion industry.



But, there are also a number of safe online pharmacies that will process prescriptions and deliver medications to your door, many of which offer legitimate discounts (especially if you’re willing to buy generic).



Buying drugs online can be a great way to save money on prescriptions, as long as you do it responsibly. Here’s what you need to know.