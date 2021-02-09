An Official Primer to Legalized Cannabis—From Health Properties to Legislation and Everything in Between

Like CBD, marijuana is still an unproven medical product that hasn’t been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. But it does show promise when it comes to treating certain mental and physical conditions.

“The whole basis for why this is important and why cannabis actually is therapeutic is that there is something in the body called the endocannabinoid system,” says Corey Burchman, MD, a doctor of anesthesiology and the chief medical officer of The Botanist. The naturally occurring endocannabinoid system, he explains, is involved in many of our body’s functions and processes (whether or not we use cannabis), including memory, appetite, regulation and balance in the metabolism, the stress response, inflammation, sleep, and even exercise-induced euphoria.

“The body basically produces marijuana-like chemicals called endocannabinoids,” Dr. Burchman says. “And, for reasons that nobody knows, the cannabis plant produces plant-based cannabinoids called phytocannabinoids, but they act on the same receptors in the body.”

Dr. Burchman explains that just as we heard a lot about the importance of endorphins back in the 1980s, we’re now hearing (and learning) more than ever about the positive properties of cannabinoids. This is especially true for those undergoing chemotherapy or suffering from a variety of diseases. While marijuana use won’t cure the actual ailment, controlled and responsible use has been purported to help relieve painful symptoms and/or side-effects of invasive treatments. Dr. Burchmans says some studies are starting to show that microdoses of THC may do just the trick when it comes to pain management, forgoing the “high” feeling altogether while offering some relief for severe stress, tension, or pain.

More recent studies have started to uncover the biological mechanisms behind how cannabinoids found in cannabis help alleviate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). One study found cannabinoids can help quiet the amygdala (associated with fear responses or the “fight-or-flight” reaction), and another study’s findings suggest that low doses of THC can play a role in overriding traumatic memories, quelling anxiety, and more.