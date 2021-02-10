If You're Thinking About Trying Legal Cannabis, Here Are 4 Ways to Do It Without Smoking or Vaping

According to France, edibles “are the most accessible forms of cannabis for most consumers and offer the most diversity of choice.” Edible cannabis products include options like infused gummies, chocolates, and candies. These products, together with topical products like cannabis pain-relief rubs, make up one of every $3 to $4 spent on legal cannabis, France says. A 2020 analysis by Research and Markets estimated the global market for cannabis edibles at $2.9 billion in 2020, and projected to hit $11.8 billion by 2027.

“Without a doubt, the biggest trending products are edibles, especially gummies,” says Jason Turner, chief marketing officer at Three Wells, a website designed for “mature adults” searching for information, education, and CBD and cannabis products for sale near them. Turner adds, echoing France, that “edibles are discreet and more easily self-regulated—and the good ones taste great. They also don't pose health risks like those associated with inhalation.”

One thing to note, Turner adds, is one of the historical downsides to edibles: how long they take to kick in, which can either lead to overconsumption or to doubts about whether the product works at all. But don’t worry, they’re working on it.

“We’re seeing a lot of innovation around getting the key components of the plant to the right areas of the body [more] quickly, safely, and predictably,” Turner says, pointing to companies like Wana Brands Quick Gummies. “Wana has developed a way to enable key ingredients to be absorbed by the body so quickly that the gummies rival the current fastest way to absorb cannabis: inhalation. He calls out other companies like Meter have fast-acting products but in tablet form. “These are great for people that want to be ultra-discreet, get the full benefit, and have it be convenient.”

