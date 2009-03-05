Real Simple Health Health Basics Hospitals & Medical Insurance Hospital Stay Checklist Hospital Stay Checklist Whether you’re going for one night or more, here’s what you’ll need. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Overseas Packing Checklist silo Credit: RealSimple.com Checklist Bathrobe Slippers with sticky soles to grip the slick hospital floors (flip-flops or sneakers also work) Clean underwear Pillow, marked with your name in indelible ink or with a distinctive pillowcase List of phone numbers of family and friends Pen and pad for noting questions or to keep a log of your medical care Toothbrush Toothpaste Lotion Shampoo Soap Essential toiletries (if you're a contact-lens wearer, you may have to wear your glasses) Portable CD or MP3 player with relaxing music Books Crossword puzzles Deck of cards Eye mask Earplugs $10 in cash (leave your jewelry and credit cards at home; theft is a risk in any public place, and hospitals are no exception) Insurance card Lab results or X-rays your doctor may have asked for