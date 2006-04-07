What you did: Overshot your caffeine tolerance with several shots of espresso, ending up as twitchy as a jitterbug.



Now what? Wait it out. "The stimulant effects of caffeine tend to last four to six hours," says Roland R. Griffiths, Ph.D., a professor in the departments of psychiatry and neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, in Baltimore, who has been studying the effects of caffeine for the last 20 years. Unfortunately, there’s nothing you can do to speed up the process. But you can manage the symptoms.





Take a walk or listen to soothing music―anything that relaxes you should help counter nervousness and anxiety.