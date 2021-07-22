6 Soothing Benefits of Lavender (Beyond Its Lovely Scent)

1 Lavender can increase deep sleep when inhaled.

It's no secret that lavender is used far and wide to promote good sleep. Before the widespread availability of lavender essential oils and lavender-scented products, like eye masks and heating pads, people would dry lavender flowers and place them in a bag under their pillow.

Now, recent studies are pointing to lavender's ability to actually boost deep sleep when inhaled. That's because the lavender aroma increases delta waves in slow-wave sleep, which is the stage of sleep where you sleep the most deeply. It also reduces alpha waves in wake-stage sleep, which decreases the amount of restless sleep a person might experience.