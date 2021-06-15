This Is Why Bug Bites Itch So Darn Much-and Your 8 Best Options for Relief

3 Oral Antihistamines

Antihistamines are medications that aid in relieving allergy symptoms by blocking the effects of histamine, the chemical your body releases during an immune response.

As you'll remember from earlier, your body also releases histamine when you get a bug bite-and that's the chemical that causes your skin to swell, itch, and turn red. Because antihistamines block the effects of histamines, they can cut down on some of these familiar bug-bite-related symptoms. "Treat bug bites as you might treat any other allergy," Dr. Strachan says. "If you know you'll get bitten, take an antihistamine to reduce the reaction."

Dr. Strachan adds that antihistamines are better at preventing inflammation than they are at treating the itchiness and swelling after the damage is already done. With antihistamines, your goal should be to take one as early as possible once you know you've been bitten (if not even before then, for example, if you're going on a long hike in a buggy locale).

OTC antihistamines are widely available at your local drugstore.

Note: Always talk to your doctor before taking any OTC antihistamine. These drugs may cause negative side effects when paired with certain medications or cause drowsiness. Call your primary care provider and get the go-ahead before taking one.

