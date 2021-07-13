How to Stock Your Medicine Cabinet Based on Your Specific Needs, According to MDs

Does this sound familiar? You scrape your knee and limp to the medicine cabinet, only to find a desiccated tube of antibiotic cream, its expiration date written in the hieroglyphics of a long- ago civilization. Regularly refreshing the contents of your medicine cabinet can keep you and your family prepared for life's small emergencies. And as your circumstances change, so should your stash. (If your baby is now a freshman, it's time to toss that booger bulb.) Doctors share the essentials everyone should have, plus items for three kinds of families—the on-the-go sporty crew, households with young children, and empty nesters—so you'll always be well supplied.