First Aid Essentials Checklist

The 10 most important items to have in your first-aid kit, according to the American Red Cross.

Checklist
Adhesive bandages in a variety of sizes
Sterile gauze pads in various sizes and cloth adhesive tape to secure them
Latex-free disposable gloves, to protect you from bodily fluids or other matter (latex-free material prevents potential allergic reactions)
Tweezers
Thermometer (the digital variety is safest)
Triple-antibiotic ointment (such as Neosporin)
Antiseptic wipes
First-aid instructions
Topical antihistamines and aspirin (or some other type of over-the-counter pain reliever recommended by your doctor)
A face mask to protect you from germs or bodily fluids when administering CPR