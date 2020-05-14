This Nourishing Skincare Brand Created a Kit With Hand Sanitizer, Gloves, and a Face Mask for $17
It’s everything you need to stay safe and clean.
Many brands have pivoted to producing hand sanitizer and reusable face masks since the CDC recommended using both to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. With these staples now available from apparel brands like Old Navy to baby brands like Pipette Baby, it’s much easier to find the essentials now than it was a couple of months ago. One skincare brand has even stepped up and put everything you need to stay safe and clean in one handy kit.
You may recognize Eczema Honey from its popular Skin Soothing Cream, which is formulated to help those dealing with eczema. Amongst its other personal care products like hand soap and deodorant, the brand recently added an alcohol-based hand sanitizer and a cotton face mask to its lineup. You can purchase them separately, or add the Well-being Kit to your cart, which includes both, plus a pair of cotton gloves.
Eczema Honey’s hand sanitizer contains only five ingredients, including 70 percent ethyl alcohol, which meets the CDC’s recommendations for an effective hand sanitizer. You can shop its two-ounce bottle for just $5, or the eight-ounce option for $15. (You can also add a moisturizing and dermatologist-tested hand cream to your cart if all the extra hand washing and sanitizing has taken a toll on your skin.)
While the CDC says gloves aren’t needed when running daily errands, they do recommend wearing them when cleaning or caring for someone who is sick. Eczema Honey’s gloves are reusable, and can be purchased in adult, kid, and baby sizes starting at $11.
If you like the idea of being able to shop all these essentials in one place, we recommend stocking up on Eczema Honey’s Well-being Kit before it inevitably sells out.