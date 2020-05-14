This Nourishing Skincare Brand Created a Kit With Hand Sanitizer, Gloves, and a Face Mask for $17

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Eczema Honey’s hand sanitizer contains only five ingredients, including 70 percent ethyl alcohol, which meets the CDC’s recommendations for an effective hand sanitizer. You can shop its two-ounce bottle for just $5, or the eight-ounce option for $15. (You can also add a moisturizing and dermatologist-tested hand cream to your cart if all the extra hand washing and sanitizing has taken a toll on your skin.)

While the CDC says gloves aren’t needed when running daily errands, they do recommend wearing them when cleaning or caring for someone who is sick. Eczema Honey’s gloves are reusable, and can be purchased in adult, kid, and baby sizes starting at $11.