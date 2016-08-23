6 Mistakes You’re Making With Your Contacts

As Reena Garg, MD, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City, told Health in a prior interview, “That’s like doing your laundry in dirty water.” According to the CDC, you should always use fresh multipurpose saline solution (never water!), and don’t mix old saline solution with new in your contact case. In fact, you should empty the case after putting in your contacts, rinse it with fresh saline, dry it with a fresh, clean tissue and store it upside down on a clean tissue (with the lids off), until you are ready to use it again.

