Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I’m not one to get excited about mouthwash (who is, really?), but when I learned about a new kind of mouthwash that’s environmentally friendly and comes in the form of a travel-friendly dissolvable tablet, I was genuinely eager to try it out.

Created by By Humankind, a sustainable personal care brand that aims to help people reduce single-use plastic waste in their daily routines, this refillable mouthwash is unlike most others. I had the opportunity to try it out for myself and was impressed by its compostable packaging, how the tablets work, and the recurring refill model.

RELATED: This Smart Sonic Toothbrush Changed the Way I Brush My Teeth

First of all, the mouthwash’s concentrated formula doesn’t contain any alcohol. Instead, the tablets are made of an all-natural formula containing tartaric acid, which is derived from grapes and naturally balances the mouth’s pH. They come with a reusable glass cup that indicates exactly how much water to add for each use, plus a refillable silicone tablet holder that nests inside the cup.

To use the wash, all you have to do is fill the cup up to the designated line with warm water and drop in one tablet. It will quickly dissolve, leaving you with the optimal amount of mouthwash. Swish it around for 30 seconds before spitting it out and rinsing your mouth as usual.

The $10 mouthwash set includes 60 tablets, which you can refill online as needed. You can choose to either make a one-time purchase or order recurring refills every four, six, or eight weeks. Each refill eliminates 2.91-ounces of single-use plastic from your routine, according to the brand’s website.

Completely customizable, you can also pick your preferred tablet holder color and flavor of mouthwash. The holders are available in navy, orange, and green colors, and the tablets come in mint-lemon, ginger, and peppermint flavors. You can also choose an assorted mix of flavors if you like to shake things up.

I tried the peppermint-flavored rinse, and I can attest that the flavor is refreshing. Although the formula feels much gentler than typical alcohol-based mouthwashes, my mouth still felt super clean after giving it a try. Plus, it feels good knowing I won’t need to restock another large plastic bottle mouthwash next time I run out.

Image zoom byhumankind.com