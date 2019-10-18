Johnson & Johnson Just Recalled Asbestos-Tainted Baby Powder—Here's What You Need to Know

Image zoom target.com

Johnson & Johnson, one of the world's largest consumer healthcare corporations, announced a massive recall of a shipment of baby powder on Friday due to asbestos concerns. It's a move that affected 33,000 China-sourced bottles distributed throughout the United States within the past year, and the voluntary recall is limited to one single lot of Johnson's Baby Powder.

The recall comes after the US Food and Drug Administration found evidence of chrysotile (a type of asbestos) contamination in a bottle of talc-based baby powder. According to an official press release on behalf of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (JJCI), consumers in possession of Johnson's Baby Powder from lot #22318RB are advised to discontinue use of the product immediately. It's also suggested that consumers can contact Johnson & Johnson directly for a refund.

While the company noted that they cannot confirm whether cross-contamination occurred among baby powder bottles, Johnson & Johnson did state that the sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos were no greater than 0.00002% among samples.

The US FDA took to its official Twitter account on Friday to alert consumers to news of the recall, writing, "FDA advises consumers to stop using Johnson's Baby Powder lot #22318RB in 22 oz (623 g) bottles due to possible contamination with asbestos."

"JJCI has immediately initiated a rigorous, thorough investigation into this matter, and is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample, and the validity of the test results," continued the official statement.

If you're concerned that your bottle of baby powder has been affected, check the lot number listed on the bottle's exterior, and discontinue use immediately.

