This Internet-Famous Sunrise Alarm Clock Revolutionized the Way I Approach Sleep

Sleep has always come pretty easy for me. Sleep procrastination and waking up feeling energized, however, is a whole different story. I have a years-long habit of binge-watching TV shows or doom-scrolling well past my bedtime no matter how tired I am. And even after getting seven to nine hours of shut-eye, I still wake up feeling both jarred from my blaring phone alarm and groggy. Not an ideal combination for a healthy and productive day. But one simple bedroom addition completely transformed my sleep routine.

I’ve had the Hatch Restore Alarm Clock for over a year, and it’s still my favorite product I’ve tested as a shopping editor. As a skeptic to the benefits of sunrise alarm clocks, I can honestly debunk any hesitations when it comes to this particular model. It’s shockingly customizable, easy to use, and above all, actually delivers on its promises. It has hundreds of five-star reviews on its site with an additional 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers; not to mention, it’s incredibly buzzy all over social media.

To buy: $130; amazon.com.

The sleek alarm clock connects to the Hatch Sleep mobile app via Bluetooth. There, you can customize personal sleep and wake up routines. Browse libraries of nature sounds, white noise, and lighting options. With a subscription, ($4.99/mo or $49.99/yr) you can select exclusive sleep meditations, soundscapes, sleep stories, and curated wind-down channels—test it out for a 30-day free trial. My sleep routine, for example, includes a 20-minute warm reading light to the sounds of a crackling campfire, a 10-minute meditation, followed by a 10-minute ocean wave soundscape. I feel my brain settling down as I pour through novels, which is the perfect introduction to the meditation that helps me physically and mentally sink into sleep. If I get tired of the routine, I simply go back to the app to change things up. The whole process is vastly more enjoyable than anything my phone could provide.

The wake-up routine is where the magic truly happens. With several lighting and wake up sound options, the alarm clock gradually and gently wakes you up at your selected time. In fact, you can choose warm lights and soft sounds to start playing well before you need to get out of bed to smoothly coax you awake and “support your cortisol levels.”

And I’m not the only Real Simple editor that can’t sleep without the alarm clock. “The Hatch Restore has been a part of my sleeping routine for years and I seriously cannot go back,” Sanah Faroke, Amazon Commerce Writer said. “I love the ability to create my own sleep routine, complete with an ocean sound and blue light for reading time and a magical rainforest escape come shut-eye. But my favorite feature has got to be the morning alarm. The gradual sunrise display prepares me for morning and instead of a blaring alarm on my phone, I awake to birds chirping. It’s like I naturally woke up like this… except I didn’t.”

Restful evenings and calm mornings are just a click away when you head to Amazon to shop the Hatch Restore alarm clock. Trust me, your sleep routine will never be the same.