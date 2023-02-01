TikTok’s Hard-Boiled Egg Cutting Hack Will Save You Tons of Time

And cut down on mess!

By Amanda Lauren
Published on February 1, 2023
TikTok is a great place to learn life-changing food hacks, and a recent one that has racked up more than 3.2 million views might just blow your mind. The eggcellent hack shows a user rolling a hard-boiled egg under a knife and cutting it into two halves with a perfectly intact yolk in the middle. Best of all, the knife remains perfectly clean, making it easy to rinse in the sink and then put in the dishwasher. There’s no mess on the knife or the cutting board.

Fellow TikTok users were wowed. One commented, “40 years of making a flipping mess. Now how to take shells off without pucker marks!!” Another stated, “You mean… I picked out the yolks for nothing?”

Here’s everything you need to know about the viral egg-cutting hack everyone’s talking about. 

How To Cut a Hard-Boiled Egg, According To TikTok

The reason why this hack went viral isn’t just because it looks cool, but because it’s also easy to do. Still, it might take a few tries to get right, so be patient. After experimenting on a few eggs, it should feel just as effortless as it looks in the video. Simply follow the steps below:

  1. Hard-boil an egg. A round egg will roll the easiest.
  2. Peel the egg. 
  3. Set the egg on a cutting board. 
  4. Place a chef’s knife into the egg, close to the bolster, and pull the knife back.
  5. Carefully allow the egg to roll down toward the tip of the knife.  
  6. The egg white halves should split apart, leaving an intact egg yolk and almost a totally clean knife.

This hack works best with an egg that’s been properly peeled, so, choose eggs that have been sitting around for a while (like those that have been been in your fridge for a bit) as opposed to fresh, new ones. Older eggs are easier to peel because as the egg ages, the white shrinks, leaving more space between the shell and the egg. 

If you're making hard-boiled eggs and already have white vinegar or apple cider vinegar on hand, add it to the boiling water (the amount depends on how many eggs you’re making) because it will soften the shell, which also improves the peeling process. 

How To Use Hard-Boiled Eggs 

Once you master this hack, you'll realize that there are so many great recipes that call for hard-boiled eggs. Egg salad is ideal, especially for beginners who may accidentally cut into the yolk. You can also elevate egg salad by combining it with pesto on toast, as an alternative to avocado toast

However, this hack is best used for classic recipes like deviled eggs, which are great for Easter or your next party!

