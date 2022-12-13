These Are 10 of the Best Hanukkah Decorations You Can Buy This Year, All for Under $35

Get everything you need to decorate your home.

By
Lauren Taylor
Published on December 13, 2022 05:00PM EST

Best Hanukkah Decorations
Photo:

Target / Amazon / Sur La Table 

Hanukkah is quickly approaching, and it’s not always as easy to find Hanukkah decorations as it is with Christmas decor. You don’t have to spend a ton of time searching to find the perfect menorah or wall-hanging, though, because we all did the shopping for you. We sifted through tons of items to find 10 of the best Hanukkah decorations, and you’ll want to check them out ASAP.

These blue and white lights are just $16, and they can be wrapped around your trees outside because they’re waterproof. For more outdoor decor, try this fun coir doormat that says ‘Dreidel Dreidel Dreidel.’ You can find plenty of products for your kitchen, too, like this elegant Star of David table runner that will make a beautiful addition to your dining table for holiday dinners. Shop even more decorations ahead, starting at $11. 

Traditional LED Electric Silver Hanukkah Menorah

Amazon

The Dreidel Company LED Electric Menorah

If you want a colorful menorah, get this electric rose gold one. It’s made of high-quality plastic with LED lights that can be powered with batteries or with a USB, and there’s a USB charging cord included. The menorah has garnered over 800 five-star reviews, and shoppers have said it’s lightweight and sturdy. 

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

8 Nights of Happy Hanukkah Wall Hanging Menorah

Target

Threshold Wall-Hanging Menorah

If you prefer a menorah without candles, this wall-hanging version is a great option. It’s made of white wool with gold stitching and ‘Happy Hanukkah’ embroidered in dark blue. In place of lit candles or lights, there are nine pockets where you can place the included fabric candles. 

To buy: $20; target.com.

IMPRESS LIFE Hanukkah Dreidel Decoration String Lights

Amazon

Impress Life Dreidel String Lights

These blue LED lights are available in three designs: Star of David, menorahs, and dreidels. The battery-operated lights are strung on silver-plated copper wire and can be dimmed with a remote control. With low voltage, the lights won’t overheat, and there’s a built-in timer that allows you to set a time for them to automatically turn off. 

To buy: $16; amazon.com.

Happy Hanukkah' Mantel Decor Gold

Target

Threshold Gold 'Happy Hanukkah' Mantel Decor

Add some decor to your mantel with this gold ‘Happy Hanukkah’ sign with a wooden base. It’ll look festive above your fireplace or upon your table as a centerpiece. One five-star reviewer said it’s “beautiful and well-made.”

To buy: $30; target.com.

H for Happy 18" x 30" Dreidel Coir Door Mat

Bed Bath and Beyond

H for Happy Dreidel Coir Door Mat

Make your guests feel welcome with this cute doormat that says ‘Dreidel Dreidel Dreidel.’ Made with natural coir with thick bristles that removes dirt from your shoes, it’s useful as well as festive. The anti-skid rubber bottom also prevents it from sliding across your doorstep. 

To buy: $9 (was $12); bedbathandbeyond.com.

FUNPENY 300 LED Hanukkah Lights

Amazon

Funpeny LED Outdoor Hanukkah String Lights

This set of blue and white string lights includes 300 LED lights (150 of each color) that have multiple modes, including twinkle, slow fade, and more. They’re low-voltage to prevent overheating, and they’re waterproof, so you can use them to decorate the outside of your house. The lights have more than 3,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, and one shopper said they love the “length, ease of [use], value for the money, brightness, and choice of settings.” 

To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com

Dreidel and Menorah Hanukkah Garland

Target

Threshold Dreidel and Menorah Hanukkah Garland

This fun garland features colored pom poms (blue, white, and navy), tassels, and gold menorahs and dreidels strung on a gold string. The menorah and dreidel shapes are made of thin metal that reviewers have said is high-quality. One reviewer commented, “I would definitely recommend this adorable garland…Wherever you place it, it will make your home more festive.” 

To buy: $15; target.com.

DII Hanukkah Tabletop Decoration Festival of Lights

Amazon

DII Embroidered Star of David Table Runner

Add some holiday spirit to your table with this dark blue table runner with white embroidered Stars of David. Shoppers love this runner, giving it more than 250 five-star ratings. According to one reviewer, the fabric is “well made, wrinkle-free, and just beautiful to look at.”

To buy: $31; amazon.com.

Sur La Table Menorah Towels, Set Of 2

Sur La Table 

Sur La Table Menorah Towels

These hand towels are pretty enough to be used year-round. They feature a floral print with menorahs, dreidels, and Stars of David in blue, green, and peach that will match any decor. Plus, they’re made of absorbent, machine-washable cotton.

To buy: $17 (was $24); surlatable.com

MINI MENORAH SET, ALUM, W/44 MINI CANDLES

Walmart

Rite Lite Mini Menorah

This adorable mini menorah is perfect to give as a fun Hanukkah gift. One shopper said, “The cast aluminum is lightweight but glossy and rich-looking.” It comes with 44 blue candles that fit into the menorah so you can start using it right away. 

To buy: $11 (was $19); walmart.com.

More Must-Shop Deals

