Shopping These Are 10 of the Best Hanukkah Decorations You Can Buy This Year, All for Under $35 Get everything you need to decorate your home. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target / Amazon / Sur La Table Hanukkah is quickly approaching, and it’s not always as easy to find Hanukkah decorations as it is with Christmas decor. You don’t have to spend a ton of time searching to find the perfect menorah or wall-hanging, though, because we all did the shopping for you. We sifted through tons of items to find 10 of the best Hanukkah decorations, and you’ll want to check them out ASAP. These blue and white lights are just $16, and they can be wrapped around your trees outside because they’re waterproof. For more outdoor decor, try this fun coir doormat that says ‘Dreidel Dreidel Dreidel.’ You can find plenty of products for your kitchen, too, like this elegant Star of David table runner that will make a beautiful addition to your dining table for holiday dinners. Shop even more decorations ahead, starting at $11. Amazon The Dreidel Company LED Electric Menorah If you want a colorful menorah, get this electric rose gold one. It’s made of high-quality plastic with LED lights that can be powered with batteries or with a USB, and there’s a USB charging cord included. The menorah has garnered over 800 five-star reviews, and shoppers have said it’s lightweight and sturdy. To buy: $30; amazon.com. Target Threshold Wall-Hanging Menorah If you prefer a menorah without candles, this wall-hanging version is a great option. It’s made of white wool with gold stitching and ‘Happy Hanukkah’ embroidered in dark blue. In place of lit candles or lights, there are nine pockets where you can place the included fabric candles. To buy: $20; target.com. Amazon Impress Life Dreidel String Lights These blue LED lights are available in three designs: Star of David, menorahs, and dreidels. The battery-operated lights are strung on silver-plated copper wire and can be dimmed with a remote control. With low voltage, the lights won’t overheat, and there’s a built-in timer that allows you to set a time for them to automatically turn off. To buy: $16; amazon.com. Target Threshold Gold 'Happy Hanukkah' Mantel Decor Add some decor to your mantel with this gold ‘Happy Hanukkah’ sign with a wooden base. It’ll look festive above your fireplace or upon your table as a centerpiece. One five-star reviewer said it’s “beautiful and well-made.” To buy: $30; target.com. Bed Bath and Beyond H for Happy Dreidel Coir Door Mat Make your guests feel welcome with this cute doormat that says ‘Dreidel Dreidel Dreidel.’ Made with natural coir with thick bristles that removes dirt from your shoes, it’s useful as well as festive. The anti-skid rubber bottom also prevents it from sliding across your doorstep. To buy: $9 (was $12); bedbathandbeyond.com. Amazon Funpeny LED Outdoor Hanukkah String Lights This set of blue and white string lights includes 300 LED lights (150 of each color) that have multiple modes, including twinkle, slow fade, and more. They’re low-voltage to prevent overheating, and they’re waterproof, so you can use them to decorate the outside of your house. The lights have more than 3,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, and one shopper said they love the “length, ease of [use], value for the money, brightness, and choice of settings.” To buy: $16 (was $20); amazon.com. Target Threshold Dreidel and Menorah Hanukkah Garland This fun garland features colored pom poms (blue, white, and navy), tassels, and gold menorahs and dreidels strung on a gold string. The menorah and dreidel shapes are made of thin metal that reviewers have said is high-quality. One reviewer commented, “I would definitely recommend this adorable garland…Wherever you place it, it will make your home more festive.” To buy: $15; target.com. Amazon DII Embroidered Star of David Table Runner Add some holiday spirit to your table with this dark blue table runner with white embroidered Stars of David. Shoppers love this runner, giving it more than 250 five-star ratings. According to one reviewer, the fabric is “well made, wrinkle-free, and just beautiful to look at.” To buy: $31; amazon.com. Sur La Table Sur La Table Menorah Towels These hand towels are pretty enough to be used year-round. They feature a floral print with menorahs, dreidels, and Stars of David in blue, green, and peach that will match any decor. Plus, they’re made of absorbent, machine-washable cotton. To buy: $17 (was $24); surlatable.com. Walmart Rite Lite Mini Menorah This adorable mini menorah is perfect to give as a fun Hanukkah gift. One shopper said, “The cast aluminum is lightweight but glossy and rich-looking.” It comes with 44 blue candles that fit into the menorah so you can start using it right away. To buy: $11 (was $19); walmart.com. 