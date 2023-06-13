Even ‘Super Picky’ Shoppers Love This Supportive and Comfy Underwire Bra That’s Up to 60% Off

You may gravitate toward a wireless bra on the regular, but on days when you need extra support—it’s all about the underwire. The common misconception is that wired bras are painful; however, thousands of shoppers who love this Hanes T-shirt bra say otherwise. In fact, one person called it “the most comfortable underwire bra I have had.” And right now, it’s up to 60 percent off.

The Hanes Ultimate T-Shirt Underwire Bra is popular for many reasons with comfort being at the top of the list. The bra is made with a blend of durable nylon and stretchy spandex, giving you a super soft texture that doesn’t rub or chafe, per reviewers. And while it’s definitely silky smooth, it’s also moisture wicking thanks to its cooling lining in the cups. Just call it the ultimate summer bra.

Amazon

To buy: From $16 (was $40); amazon.com.

As for the aforementioned cups, the bra has light lining with additional concealing petals inside to prevent nipples from showing under clothes. And the wired design gives you full coverage support and a natural lift. Plus, the center gore in between cups provides separation, so you don’t have a uniboob situation going on.

You’ll also love the wide wings that smooth over skin and the shoulder straps that aid in the lifting department, too. And because you’ll probably wear both blouses, tanks, and racerbacks this summer, you’ll enjoy the versatility of this pick; it can be worn traditionally over the shoulder as well as a crisscross option for a seamless look.

Amazon

To buy: From $17 (was $40); amazon.com.

The T-shirt bra has earned thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who say their other bras “do not compare” and others who claim it’s so comfy, they can “sleep in it and not notice it.” The bra is available in sizes ranging from 34A to 40D and comes in several classic colors, including beige, white, and black. However, if you’re interested in a wire-free option, you can shop that style within the same collection.

“I’m super picky,” wrote one person who hates poking wired bras. “This bra is the best. [It’s] comfortable for all-day wear and I’m not rushing to get it off when I get home. And the piece that makes it racerback is easy!” They love it so much, they even said, “I’ll never wear another bra.”

Amazon

To buy: From $20 (was $40); amazon.com.

Another reviewer shopping for an international trip also gave it a perfect five-star rating. “I wanted a lightweight, supportive, comfortable bra for a trip to hot and humid Asia. This bra was perfect! It was also easily convertible to wear under sleeveless, racerback tops, and it hand washed and dried quickly.”

Scoop up the Hanes Ultimate underwire bra that’s cooling, supportive, and comfy while it’s up to 60 percent off.

