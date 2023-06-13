Even ‘Super Picky’ Shoppers Love This Supportive and Comfy Underwire Bra That’s Up to 60% Off

It comes in tons of colors and sizes.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Hanes Ultimate Underwire Bra Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

You may gravitate toward a wireless bra on the regular, but on days when you need extra support—it’s all about the underwire. The common misconception is that wired bras are painful; however, thousands of shoppers who love this Hanes T-shirt bra say otherwise. In fact, one person called it “the most comfortable underwire bra I have had.” And right now, it’s up to 60 percent off. 

The Hanes Ultimate T-Shirt Underwire Bra is popular for many reasons with comfort being at the top of the list. The bra is made with a blend of durable nylon and stretchy spandex, giving you a super soft texture that doesn’t rub or chafe, per reviewers. And while it’s definitely silky smooth, it’s also moisture wicking thanks to its cooling lining in the cups. Just call it the ultimate summer bra.

Amazon Hanes Ultimate Underwire Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $16 (was $40); amazon.com.

As for the aforementioned cups, the bra has light lining with additional concealing petals inside to prevent nipples from showing under clothes. And the wired design gives you full coverage support and a natural lift. Plus, the center gore in between cups provides separation, so you don’t have a uniboob situation going on. 

You’ll also love the wide wings that smooth over skin and the shoulder straps that aid in the lifting department, too. And because you’ll probably wear both blouses, tanks, and racerbacks this summer, you’ll enjoy the versatility of this pick; it can be worn traditionally over the shoulder as well as a crisscross option for a seamless look. 

Amazon Hanes Ultimate Underwire Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $17 (was $40); amazon.com.

The T-shirt bra has earned thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who say their other bras “do not compare” and others who claim it’s so comfy, they can “sleep in it and not notice it.” The bra is available in sizes ranging from 34A to 40D and comes in several classic colors, including beige, white, and black. However, if you’re interested in a wire-free option, you can shop that style within the same collection. 

“I’m super picky,” wrote one person who hates poking wired bras. “This bra is the best. [It’s] comfortable for all-day wear and I’m not rushing to get it off when I get home. And the piece that makes it racerback is easy!” They love it so much, they even said, “I’ll never wear another bra.”

Amazon Hanes Ultimate Underwire Bra

Amazon

To buy: From $20 (was $40); amazon.com.

Another reviewer shopping for an international trip also gave it a perfect five-star rating. “I wanted a lightweight, supportive, comfortable bra for a trip to hot and humid Asia. This bra was perfect! It was also easily convertible to wear under sleeveless, racerback tops, and it hand washed and dried quickly.” 

Scoop up the Hanes Ultimate underwire bra that’s cooling, supportive, and comfy while it’s up to 60 percent off. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Bold Home Decor Roundup Tout
These Bright and Bold Decor Picks Will Refresh Your Living Space This Summer—Starting at $11 on Amazon
Utopia Bedding Bed Sheets Set Tout
This Microfiber Sheet Set With 108,000 Five-Star Ratings Is the Bedding Upgrade You’ve Been Looking For
Merit Bronze Balm in Clay Tout
Merit Beauty's New Bronze Balm Gave Me Instant Cheekbones in One Swipe
Related Articles
three bras on pink background
The 12 Best Bras of 2023 for Every Size and Style
Best Places to Buy Bras Online
The 20 Best Places to Buy Bras of 2023
Warner's Invisible Bliss Bra Tout
You Can Save 57% on the Wireless Bra Shoppers Call the ‘Most Comfortable Bra Ever’
Shopper-Favorite Fashion Deals Tout
The Best Customer-Favorite Fashion Deals Are Buried in This Amazon Section With Sales Up to 72% Off
Victoria's Secret on Amazon Tout
You Can Now Shop More Than 4,000 Victoria’s Secret Styles With Prime Delivery at Amazon
Three of the best bras for large busts on a peach background.
The 12 Best Bras for Large Busts of 2023
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
how-to-use-boob-tape-GettyImages-1293273128
How to Use Boob Tape Effectively
Yesno Jumpsuit Tout
It’s ‘Ridiculous’ How Comfortable This Best-Selling $33 Jumpsuit Is, According to Amazon Shoppers
Two of the most comfortable bras on models with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 12 Most Comfortable Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Telena Small Sling Bag Tout
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Sling Bag From Amazon Is ‘the Perfect Size”—-and It’s on Sale for 25% Off
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
WingWoman Contour Bra
The 17 Best Wireless Bras of 2023 for All-Day Support and Comfort
Minnow Swim Review Tout
I Finally Tried This Internet-Famous Swimwear Brand, and I’m Blown Away by My Bikini’s Comfy, Flattering Fit
One of the best strapless bras on a blue background with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 11 Best Strapless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Wedding Guest Dress Roundup Under $75 Tout
These Are the Wedding Guest Dresses You Need to Shop Before RSVPing—and They’re All Under $70