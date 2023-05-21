This Hanes T-Shirt Is an ‘All-Time Favorite for Fit and Quality’—and It’s Priced From $9

Whether you like to follow trends or embrace classic finds, you can’t deny the importance of a great collection of basics. Jeans, sneakers, lightweight dresses, and sweaters you can layer with are just a few example must-haves for your closet. And a comfortable T-shirt you can easily style for just about any occasion should be at the top of your shopping list. If you haven’t found one that checks off the boxes for fit and comfort, shoppers say this $9 Hanes style is the one to add to your rotation.

The Hanes Perfect Short Sleeve T-Shirt is a shopper-favorite with an impressive 28,000 perfect ratings, nearly 2,500 five-star ratings, earning it a spot on the top five best-seller list in Amazon’s Women’s T-shirts category. It’s made from 100 percent preshrunk cotton, and the brand highlights that the fabric gives it its lightweight feel.

To buy: $9 (was $12); amazon.com.

One five-star reviewer said the shirt is their “all-time favorite for fit and quality—which is insane considering how good the price is!” Another shopper who already purchased two shirts said that they “love the weight of the material and the feel,” and highlighted that the “white isn’t see through.”

The T-shirt has a timeless crewneck that adds to its “flattering fit,” according to the brand, and it also comes with tags that simply tear away in order for you to enjoy a tag-free top without any itchiness. Plus, you can choose from sizes that range from S to XXL in up to 20 solid colors, including neutrals like white, black, and navy, as well as brighter shades like pink, Carolina blue, and lavender.

“Comfortable and soft, this is a great shirt for the summer heat! It will be useful for layering later in the cooler days of fall and winter,” wrote a reviewer. “The perfect T-shirt for summer or underneath a cardigan,” highlighted a different shopper who also added that the T-shirt “washes beautifully.”

If you always reach for T-shirts throughout the summer, pick up a few new colors to wear throughout the season while the Hanes Perfect T-Shirt is on sale and in stock in all colors for as low as $9.

