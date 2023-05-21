Style Clothing This Hanes T-Shirt Is an ‘All-Time Favorite for Fit and Quality’—and It’s Priced From $9 It has 28,000 five-star ratings, and you can choose from 20 colors. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 21, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Whether you like to follow trends or embrace classic finds, you can’t deny the importance of a great collection of basics. Jeans, sneakers, lightweight dresses, and sweaters you can layer with are just a few example must-haves for your closet. And a comfortable T-shirt you can easily style for just about any occasion should be at the top of your shopping list. If you haven’t found one that checks off the boxes for fit and comfort, shoppers say this $9 Hanes style is the one to add to your rotation. The Hanes Perfect Short Sleeve T-Shirt is a shopper-favorite with an impressive 28,000 perfect ratings, nearly 2,500 five-star ratings, earning it a spot on the top five best-seller list in Amazon’s Women’s T-shirts category. It’s made from 100 percent preshrunk cotton, and the brand highlights that the fabric gives it its lightweight feel. Amazon To buy: $9 (was $12); amazon.com. One five-star reviewer said the shirt is their “all-time favorite for fit and quality—which is insane considering how good the price is!” Another shopper who already purchased two shirts said that they “love the weight of the material and the feel,” and highlighted that the “white isn’t see through.” The T-shirt has a timeless crewneck that adds to its “flattering fit,” according to the brand, and it also comes with tags that simply tear away in order for you to enjoy a tag-free top without any itchiness. Plus, you can choose from sizes that range from S to XXL in up to 20 solid colors, including neutrals like white, black, and navy, as well as brighter shades like pink, Carolina blue, and lavender. Amazon To buy: $9 (was $12); amazon.com. “Comfortable and soft, this is a great shirt for the summer heat! It will be useful for layering later in the cooler days of fall and winter,” wrote a reviewer. “The perfect T-shirt for summer or underneath a cardigan,” highlighted a different shopper who also added that the T-shirt “washes beautifully.” If you always reach for T-shirts throughout the summer, pick up a few new colors to wear throughout the season while the Hanes Perfect T-Shirt is on sale and in stock in all colors for as low as $9. Amazon To buy: $9 (was $13); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $9 (was $12); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $12; amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Droves of Amazon Shoppers Just Bought This $15 Roomy Beach Bag That Doesn’t Hold Onto Sand 10,000 Shoppers Bought This Spill-Proof Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Cold for 24 Hours—and It’s Just $30 Shoppers Say This Mattress Cover Keeps Their Beds' Cool to the Touch' During Summer Nights—and It's on Sale