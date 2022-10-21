The crisp feeling in the air means sweatshirts are officially a necessity once again. And when they’re part of your constant rotation for weeks and months on end, sometimes you get a little bored of the options you already have. So, if you’re feeling uninspired by your sweatshirt collection, consider adding a comfy, shopper-favorite style to your rotation while it’s under $15.

The Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt is the top-selling option in Amazon’s Women’s Sweatshirts category with more than 32,300 five-star ratings and nearly 3,700 positive reviews. The cozy pick is made from 50 percent American farm sourced cotton and 50 percent polyester, and it’s designed for year-round wear thanks to its slightly lighter weight, according to the brand. Most importantly, shoppers say it’s extra comfortable.

To buy: $9 (was $18); amazon.com.

“I love these sweatshirts! It's a nice loose fit overall, it's soft, the neck is wide enough to easily go over your head, and it doesn't shrink,” shared a shopper who called the sweatshirt a “great buy” and noted that they already own three sweatshirts and plan to buy more. “This sweatshirt is extremely soft on the inside and comfortable to wear,” added another reviewer. They also said their sweatshirt’s pink hue still “looks super bright” even after washing it.

According to Hanes, this easy-to-wear crew neck style is its “best fit yet,” because it has ribbing on the cuffs, collar, and hem and sits “below your natural waistline to give you more coverage.” Plus, it’s reinforced with extra stitching to make it long lasting, and you won’t have to worry about itchy tags because the sweatshirt is tagless. It’s available in sizes S to XXL in 10 colors, so there are plenty of options to fit your wardrobe.

One shopper who confirmed the sweatshirt “looks great with leggings or jeans” added that the “inside is super soft brushed fleece feel, but still a lightweight top” that’s ultimately “perfect for lounging around.”

If you’re shopping for a cute sweatshirt to wear with jeans and leggings while you run errands or to pair with your favorite sweatpants while you lounge at home, look no further than the Hanes Ecosmart Crew Sweatshirt. Buy one (or several!) for fall and winter while it’s on sale from just $9.

